Ian Paisley Junior and Joe Kennedy III , Special Envoy for Northern Ireland, attending the three-day international conference at Queen's University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.Ian Paisley Junior and Joe Kennedy III , Special Envoy for Northern Ireland, attending the three-day international conference at Queen's University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.
See who has already spoken during a conference on the Good Friday Agreement

Key players in the Good Friday Agreement are expected to speak at a conference in Queen’s University in Belfast.

By Gemma Murray
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:34 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 12:56 BST

Already a number have already spoken.

John de Chastelain, attending the three-day international conference at Queen's University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

1.

John de Chastelain, attending the three-day international conference at Queen's University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

John Alderdice and Gerry Adams, attending the three-day international conference at Queen's University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. Picture date: Monday April 17, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Agreement. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

2.

John Alderdice and Gerry Adams, attending the three-day international conference at Queen's University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

Gerry Adams and Gary McMichael, attending the three-day international conference at Queen's University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. Picture date: Monday April 17, 2023.

3.

Gerry Adams and Gary McMichael, attending the three-day international conference at Queen's University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

Hillary Clinton and George Mitchell on stage during the three-day international conference at Queen's University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

4.

Hillary Clinton and George Mitchell on stage during the three-day international conference at Queen's University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

