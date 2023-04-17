See who has already spoken during a conference on the Good Friday Agreement

Key players in the Good Friday Agreement are expected to speak at a conference in Queen’s University in Belfast.
Already a number have already spoken.
John de Chastelain, attending the three-day international conference at Queen's University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. Photo: Niall Carson
John Alderdice and Gerry Adams, attending the three-day international conference at Queen's University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. Picture date: Monday April 17, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Agreement. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire Photo: Niall Carson
Gerry Adams and Gary McMichael, attending the three-day international conference at Queen's University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. Picture date: Monday April 17, 2023. Photo: Niall Carson
Hillary Clinton and George Mitchell on stage during the three-day international conference at Queen's University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. Photo: Niall Carson