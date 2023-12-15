‘Seminal moment for unionism’ as DUP considers talks response: TUV leader

​As DUP party officers were meeting on Friday to discuss the outcome of talks aimed at restoring the power-sharing executive, TUV leader Jim Allister said “this is a seminal moment for unionism”.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson with his DUP delegation on Wednesday following the Hillsborough Castle talks. Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

​Talks on Stormont’s finances at Hillsborough Castle finished on Wednesday without a deal, after the Prime Minister offered DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson new legislation on the UK internal market – if Stormont returns.

The DUP has been boycotting Stormont for 22 months, insisting they will not agree to form an executive while the NI Protocol and Windsor Framework – the outworkings of the post-Brexit trading negotiations with the EU – continue to undermine Northern Ireland’s position within the United Kingdom.

The parties are due to meet again on Monday as speculation mounts that a deal is edging closer.

On Thursday morning, the DUP leader said his party is “approaching the time” for a decision.

However, Mr Allister has urged all unionists to focus on the fact that the protocol remains in its original form.

“With all the media driven hysteria it would be easy to overlook some important facts,” Mr Allister said.

"Unionists remain bound by their solemn pledge in the United Unionist Declaration of Ulster Day 2021 – that is ‘our unalterable position that the protocol must be rejected and replaced by arrangements which fully respect Northern Ireland’s position as a constituent and integral part of the United Kingdom’.

“Not one word of the protocol has changed. Not a syllable of EU law has been removed. So how could any unionist honourably go back to being a protocol implementer?”

The TUV leader said: “This is a seminal moment for unionism. Should the protocol be accepted, unionism will have conceded that never again will Northern Ireland be a full part of the United Kingdom and never again will the Acts of Union be restored.”

Mr Allister added: “I sense no wavering in unionist opposition to the protocol. Unionist elected representatives, who won their seats on the basis of an anti-protocol platform, should not be swayed by an unholy trinity of bribery, blackmail and broadcasters”.

Speaking to the BBC on Thursday, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he hadn’t “come this far to plan for failure,” but said that the final stages of a negotiation can be “the most challenging”.

He added: "We've made significant progress.

"Undoubtedly, we're approaching the time when we will be able to examine where we've got to, the progress that's been made and perhaps come to some decisions."

Meanwhile, the Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said: “All indications seem to be pointing towards a resolution between the DUP and the Conservative government that will bring to an end this, the latest chapter of a drama that started in 2016.”

In a statement to the News Letter on Thursday evening, Mr Beattie said his party’s warnings about the prospect of post-Brexit difficulties for Northern Ireland were repeatedly ignored.

"My party warned strongly at that time that Brexit risked causing damage to Northern Ireland and our place within the United Kingdom. Those calls were ignored or even laughed at by those who claimed we were talking down the Union,” he said.

“In 2017 we warned against supporting Boris Johnson and any deal he would make with the EU. Those same voices called us foolish. We were the first to challenge the resulting protocol, while those who championed Boris initially said it was a good deal.

“We continued to challenge the protocol, with many of our recommendations accepted as solutions by those at Westminster looking to ease the damage caused.”

Mr Beattie said the UUP has consistently called for “continued engagement,” and added: “So as this chapter ends, with the obvious recognition that the ‘red lines’ set out by the DUP in their seven tests will not be met, I question why we have been forced to stand idly by for the last two years and watch our services, our people and our place within the union be damaged almost beyond the point of repair.

