Seven US politicians issue declaration lauding Good Friday Agreement and calling for its 'full implementation'

Congressmen Bill Keating, Brendan Boyle, and Derek Kilmer, all Democrats, issued the statement jointly alongside Mike Kelly, Joe Wilson, David Rouzer and Brian Fitzpatrick of the Republican Party.

A missive to the media said they had “introduced a House Resolution calling for the full implementation of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and expressing hope for the continued success of the Northern Ireland Peace Process”.

The press release called them “all senior leaders dealing with issues related to the UK and Ireland”.

Symbol of the US Congress

Brendan Boyle is the brother of Kevin J Boyle, a Democratic member of Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives, who is known for his outspoken stance on Irish affairs, for example claiming that the UK government “ran the UDA and UVF in the north of Ireland”.

The media statement went on to say: “This resolution commends all stakeholders involved in the talks and the signing of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement while reaffirming unwavering support for the full implementation of the Agreement.

"Furthermore, this resolution supports the continued work of all communities and traditions that seek peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland and across the region.”

It was not clear which part of the 1998 treaty they believe has not been implemented, although Congressman Keating said one of the things the agreement had promised was “accountability and justice for the victims of violence”.

“The Good Friday Agreement is one of the greatest diplomatic achievements of the 20th century,” said Congressman Boyle, “the only member of Congress with an Irish born parent”.

“The United States played a critical role in the Irish Peace Process that ultimately led to the Good Friday Agreement and has continued that role in the 25 years since it was signed. I am confident the US will continue to be a strong voice for peace with justice in Ireland.”

Meanwhile Congressman Kelly, Co-Chair of the Friends of Ireland Caucus, lauded the deal as “an astounding achievement” adding that “nothing should jeopardize the progress the Good Friday Agreement has made for the people of Ireland”.