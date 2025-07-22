SF raise ‘serious questions’ over Bessbrook parade as UUP accuses party of ‘attempting to manufacture concerns’

Sinn Féin councillor Declan Murphy.

Sinn Féin have been accused by a UUP councillor of “attempting to manufacture concerns” around a parade due to take place in Bessbrook this Friday.

The parade, organised by Bessbrook True Blues, is expected to draw in 34 bands from across Northern Ireland.

Sinn Féin councillor Declan Murphy said he had contacted the Parades Commission “to relay a number of concerns raised by residents and local businesses” about the potential impact of the upcoming parade.

He called for the parade to take into account the rights and needs of local residents, particularly around access for carers, domiciliary workers, and emergency services.

The Slieve Gullion councillor said: “There is real worry about the effect of road closures, which could significantly restrict movement in and out of the area. This is particularly serious for those who depend on regular visits from carers and domiciliary workers, and it raises clear questions around access for emergency vehicles, including ambulances and fire services.

“These are not minor inconveniences - they’re essential services that many people rely on daily. Any event that interferes with that access needs to be looked at very carefully.

“This particular parade is expected to involve 34 bands over the course of four hours, and that scale of activity will inevitably lead to a high level of disruption for a village the size of Bessbrook.”

Cllr Murphy claimed that residents have also expressed concern “about the potential for anti-social behaviour and the general disruption that can come with such events”.

He added: “People have the right to express their culture, but it must be done in a way that respects the culture, needs and rights of everyone in the community — especially in areas where support for these parades is limited.

“It’s vital that both organisers and the PSNI take every step necessary to minimise disruption and ensure the safety and wellbeing of all residents. As it stands, there are serious questions about whether this parade, in its current form, can achieve that.”

In response, UUP councillor David Taylor said Bessbrook True Blues had consistently held a very well organised parade over the years which had been “supported by many across the community and this year’s event will be no different”.

He added that the band had always taken “a highly responsible approach to their organisation of the event” and claimed that there had “never been any concerns raised in relation to the parade previously”.

Cllr Taylor, who also represents the Slieve Gullion area, added: “It would appear from Councillor Murphy’s statement that Sinn Fein are attempting to manufacture concerns around the parade which is extremely unfortunate and unhelpful.

“The Unionist community has as much right as anybody to express their cultural tradition and year after year people in the village of Bessbrook take the opportunity to enjoy the musical spectacle on show at Bessbrook True Blues’ band parade.

"Local businesses also benefit from the additional numbers of people who come to the village to watch the parade and take the time to visit shops in the area.