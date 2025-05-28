Shocking figures on attacks on healthcare workers are 'a stain on our society' - SDLP's Colin McGrath says

SDLP health spokesperson Colin McGrath says figures he has obtained showing almost 90,000 attacks on healthcare staff in a decade are “a stain on our society”. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/PA Wire

Attacks on health care workers in Northern Ireland, which are now approaching 100,000 incidents are “a stain on our society”, according to an SDLP MLA.

​Colin McGrath, the opposition party’s health spokesperson, said that news the figure is now close to 90,000 attacks in a decade is “shocking”.

The South Down MLA has pledged to raise the matter directly with both the Health and Justice Ministers.

Mr McGrath obtained the figures through a written Assembly question and says the numbers “paint a stark picture of the unacceptable risks” faced by frontline staff every single day.

“That’s 25 physical attacks every single day on people who are simply trying to help,” he said.

“These are nurses, doctors, porters, paramedics – professionals who sit with us when we’re frightened, who patch us up when we’re in pain, and who save lives daily.

“We owe them more than thanks; we owe them protection.”

“No one should be expected to tolerate violence in the workplace, and certainly not those who dedicate their lives to care.

“If these attacks on staff continue at their current rate, this time next year we may have surpassed 100,000 attacks in eleven years. That is something we simply cannot countenance”.

“In purely reacting to this, we need proper staffing levels, mental health support, and systems that take workplace violence seriously.”

Mr McGrath said that he will be raising the issue directly with the Minister for Health and the Minister for Justice, and pressing for a coordinated strategy that includes prevention, protection, and accountability.

“This has gone on for far too long. Enough is enough. We all must stand up for those who stand by us in our moments of greatest need.”

