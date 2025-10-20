Assembly Speaker Edwin Poots

“Shut up” and “grow up” are not appropriate language for the Northern Ireland Assembly chamber, the Stormont Speaker has told MLAs.

Speaker Edwin Poots expressed his concern at what he described an “increase in ill-tempered debate” in recent weeks.

He added that while some have noted it is a sign of entering a “pre-election period” ahead of the next Assembly poll, due to take place in 2027, there is a lot of important business to be done before then.

Speaking before the start of Monday’s plenary, Mr Poots delivered a dressing down to members over language.

“Members will be aware that our general standards of debate are those of good temper, moderation, courtesy and respect, and members can have robust debate to challenge and scrutinise the points of order but this can be done with good manners and by focusing on issues and not the person raising them,” he said.

He voiced his concern at the use of the phrases “grow up” and “shut up” in the chamber last week.

While Mr Poots did not specify the incidents, UUP MLA Jon Burrows said he had been told to “grow up” during one of his contributions to the chamber concerning MLAs being under threat.

Mr Poots said: “I want to give two specific examples from last week. Firstly using the terms ‘grow up’ or similar terms, including ‘shut up’, whether during a contribution or from a sedentary position cannot be considered temperate or respectful.

“This is particularly the case when the House is discussing the serious issue and experience of Members being under the subject of threats. It wasn’t just the words that were said, it was the time that it was said. It was entirely inappropriate.”

He added: “Secondly, I’d encourage Members to avoid the use of swear words even when quoting someone from outside the Chamber. The circumstances to which it could be considered by the chair as absolutely necessary to do so are indeed rare.

“To the common use of swear words in the Chamber would again be gratuitous, coarsen our debate, undermine the seriousness of the business that we are here to do.”

Mr Poots finished his point by saying he has observed a “general increase in ill-tempered debate in the Chamber over the past few weeks”.

“This has involved a number of matters being raised with the Chair, and a number of Members taking issue with decisions of the Chair, something which is clearly out of order,” he said.

“I note public comment that this is a sign that we have entered a pre-election period. I would however make the point that there is significant business to be done in this House over the next 18 months and therefore we don’t want there to be disorder to distract from the debates in hand.