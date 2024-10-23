Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

While Sinn Fein and the DUP 'fight the bit out' over big issues, a moment of harmony came recently when both stood shoulder-to-shoulder against the architecture of 1970s modernism of Marlborough House, Craigavon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lockstep took place after the Department of Communities (DFC) wrote to Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council asking for its opinion on listing the local civil service building - known by some locals as ‘the white elephant'.

In its proposal, DFC described it as "a robust, cuboid seven-storey, modern-style office block" built in 1973-77.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It continued: “Marlborough House is one of the best-preserved examples of large-scale 1970s Modernism in Northern Ireland. The building is the most prominent single component of what was originally planned as the ‘town centre’ of Craigavon, and it remains the only part of the first phase of that vision to have survived in its original form.

Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council councillors have strongly opposed giving Marlborough House in Craigavon Listed Building status. INLM19-209.

“DfC consider that it is an individualistic structure, and while it was conceived as part of the new city project as a whole, its (unintentionally) solitary presence has rendered it a memorable local landmark.”

However the tasteful appreciation failed to ignite any passion on the latest Planning & Regulatory Services Committee, with Chairman, Alliance Councillor Peter Lavery opening proceedings.

“I suppose I would actually have some negative views on this, but I see a number of lights on, so maybe I’ll bring in those speakers first," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinn Fein Councillor Kevin Savage felt the council should be a lot more vocal in opposing any move towards listing the building.

Alderman Gareth Wilson, left, and Councillotr Kevin Savage

He said: “I do remember that we had agreed that form of words for listings when they came before the council a few years ago, but in this case I think we need to be a bit more robust and actually ask that the listing of this building is rejected, because if this building’s listed it has a potential to hamstring not only this council, but any development on that [site] for years and years to come."

He said the Department of Finance is currently getting rid of the building "for a reason" - with plans to vacate it by the end of 2025.

“They’ve obviously done a feasibility study. It’s not worth trying to upgrade or retrofit it to make it fit for the staff in it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If it is listed, it will certainly not be sold on the open market, nobody will want to buy it, it will remain empty, potentially a hub for antisocial activities".

DUP Alderman Gareth Wilson echoed a view shared by many, that it would not be missed as an architectural landmark if it were to be knocked down, saying: “I couldn’t agree more with Councillor Savage and would second his proposal.

He noted that it is based in "an economic area" and that they have seen "issues" with the building during visits.

“It’s just going to destroy any opportunity for that site, which is a real shame. How can it appear to be a good idea to list that building?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sinn Fein councillor, seconded by the DUP alderman agreed that they reply to DFC, highlighting all of the reasons why it should not be listed.