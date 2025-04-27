Eugene McConnell was pictured with Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald at a recent event commemorating Provisional IRA member Jim Lynagh

The chairman of Mid Ulster District Council has been referred to a councillors' watchdog after he attended an event in honour of a leading IRA terrorist.

Sinn Fein councillor for Clogher Valley, Eugene McConnell, was pictured with Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald at a recent event commemorating Provisional IRA member Jim Lynagh – a man believed to be behind numerous sectarian murders.

Photographs published by Sinn Fein on social media show Mr McConnell standing behind a banner depicting firearms and paramilitary symbolism, which the DUP said is “deeply offensive” to victims of IRA violence.

Jim Lynagh was a leading figure in the East Tyrone brigade of the Provisional Irish Republican Army.

The eight IRA men shot dead at Loughgall – top (from left) Patrick McKearney, Tony Gormley, Jim Lynagh, Paddy Kelly; bottom (from left) Declan Arthurs, Gerard O’Callaghan, Seamus Donnelly and Eugene Kelly

According to Ed Moloney in ‘The Secret History of the IRA’, he was a notorious figure in modern republicanism with a reputation for ruthlessness, nicknamed 'The Executioner'.

Lynagh and others discussed procuring arms independently of the IRA and establishing a 'flying column' to destroy police stations and establish so-called 'liberated zones' inside Northern Ireland.

It was while leading such an attack on Loughgall police station in 1987 that he and seven other IRA men were gunned down by the SAS. The terrorist gang was thought to have been implicated in dozens of murders.

According to Troubles reference work ‘Lost Lives’, the RUC believed Lynagh was a “top assassin” who had been wanted for six years.

He had been wanted for several IRA operations in east Tyrone in 1987 and an attack on the Birches RUC station the year before.

He was also wanted for the murder of former Stormont speaker Sir Norman Stronge and his son, James in 1981.

Speaking on behalf of the DUP group on Mid Ulster District Council, group leader councillor Paul McLean said: “It is deeply concerning that councillor Eugene McConnell, current chairman of Mid Ulster District Council and its ‘first citizen’, took part in an event last Sunday commemorating Provisional IRA terrorist Jim Lynagh.

“By standing behind a banner displaying firearms and paramilitary imagery, councillor McConnell’s actions will understandably be seen as offensive and hurtful to the many victims of IRA violence.

“Whether intended as a tribute or not, this act appears to glorify an individual associated with sectarian terrorism and sends a profoundly damaging message about the values we are meant to uphold as elected representatives.

“The Councillors’ Code of Conduct clearly states that we must promote mutual respect, uphold the law, and avoid any conduct that could bring our office or council into disrepute.

“There can be no moral ambiguity when it comes to condemning terrorism.”

Mr McClean added: “The DUP group will ensure that the Sinn Fein chairman and any other councillors involved in this matter are held accountable. We will also be referring this incident to the Northern Ireland Local Government Commissioner for Standards for investigation.”

The UUP group on Mid Ulster Council raised similar concerns.

UUP councillors Trevor Wilson and Meta Graham said that on Thursday night, the council chairman shut down a debate on his attendance at the event.

“We strongly believe that his attendance at such an event is improper and falls far below the standards of integrity and brings the office of chairman into disrepute,” they said.

“Councillor McConnell had the opportunity tonight to explain to the people of Mid Ulster why he felt it appropriate to attend a commemoration of a convicted terrorist; instead, he closed down the debate in an attempt to wash away his actions.

“It is abhorrent in any manner to glorify terrorism and will cause much hurt across the entire community. Twenty-seven years ago, the people of Northern Ireland rejected the violence, and councillor McConnell’s actions do nothing but legitimise violence and cause more anguish to those that lost loved ones at the hands of the terrorists.”

The Rev David Clements, whose RUC father was murdered by the IRA in 1985, has written in this newspaper about how his dad’s police-issued weapon was stolen from his body: “It was later used to render at least three other decent men lifeless, before being recovered at the scene of the attack on Loughgall police station, in May 1987.

“On that occasion eight members of the East Tyrone brigade of the IRA were suddenly dispatched into eternity – to face the final judgment of God.”

Mid Ulster District Council responded that the Lynagh event was not an official engagement and therefore declined to offer any comment.