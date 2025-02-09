A Sinn Fein convention has voted unanimously to replace assembly man Conor Murphy with councillor Aoife Finnegan after he was elected to the Seanad in Dublin.

Conor Murphy, a veteran of Stormont, has said he will use his switch from Stormont to the Oireachtas to advance his party’s push for Irish unification.

At a convention on Saturday, Sinn Féin members unanimously endorsed Slieve Gullion Councillor Aoife Finnegan to represent Newry and Armagh in the Assembly.

Speaking after her selection, Ms Finnegan said: “I am both delighted and honoured to have been selected by Sinn Féin to represent Newry and Armagh in the Assembly. I want to thank all our local party activists for putting their trust in me as I take on this exciting new role.”

She added: “I want to take this opportunity to pay tribute to our outgoing MLA and new Seanadóir, Conor Murphy.

“Conor has been a titan in Irish politics for over three decades, and he will now bring his wealth of experience and energy to Leinster House, placing Irish unity at the top of the agenda in the Senate.”

Ms Finnegan comes from Crossmaglen, south Armagh where she lives with her husband and children.

She has been a Sinn Féin activist since a teenager.

She has served as a Sinn Féin Councillor since 2020. A former student at the Southern Regional College, she has worked for many years in Conor Murphy’s constituency office on issues such as welfare support and housing.