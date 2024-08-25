Sinn Fein faces flack over LGBTQQIA+ Pride appearance after agreeing to puberty blocker ban
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The leader of the Green Party said there is "palpable anger" against Sinn Fein over what critics see as its contradictory stance.
On Friday it was announced that both the DUP and Sinn Fein had agreed to make it illegal to supply "puberty blockers" in Northern Ireland.
These drugs are used to prevent boys who declare themselves to be girls from developing into men, so that they can switch gender (and vice-versa for girls).
The provision of such drugs is referred to by trans activists as "gender affirming care".
In GB the NHS stopped giving out puberty blockers in spring, then banned their use by private providers in June.
In Northern Ireland, puberty blockers were given out to children from 2014 until 2020, when the practice stopped.
However the drugs can still be obtained privately – though the First and Deputy First Ministers agreed to ban them last Friday (and this ban takes effect on Tuesday).
Sinn Fein then turned up to the annual Pride festival in Londonderry on Saturday, posting pictures of its members carrying "progress pride" flags (rainbow flags which explicitly honour transgenderism).
Mr O’Hara (@oharamal, 6,900 followers) said: "An excellent day and great to catch up with many old friends.
"Palpable anger at the Executive parties, particularly Sinn Fein for the banning of puberty blockers."
Green councillor Anthony Flynn (@AntoFlynnser, 4,900 followers) wrote: "Sinn Fein seem to be continuing their long tradition of talking out of both sides of their mouths on LGBTQ issues.
"Waving pride flags for the photo ops, only to throw us under the bus when it suits. Shameless."
Worm (@CephalopodsRule, 1,200 followers) wrote on Twitter: "Sinn féin fumbled the bag so hard. Criminalising trans healthcare is an attack on the Irish queer community as a whole, and this shallow virtue signalling just shows they're out of touch and in denial."