Sinn Fein figures oppose ‘GB’ sticker plan for cars

A series of senior Sinn Fein figures have said they will refuse to place a ‘GB’ sticker on their vehicle, despite the UK government warning the stickers will be required for “travelling in Europe”.

The government currently advise motorists to use a ‘GB’ sticker on their vehicle while driving in the EU, including the Republic of Ireland, but the rules are not regularly enforced in the Irish Republic.

But advice contained on the Department of Transport website, under a section on ‘Driving in the EU after Brexit’, states that motorists will require th sticker even if their number-plate already displays a ‘national flag’ or ‘identifier’.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey was one of a number of Sinn Fein figures to express opposition to the requirement.

He tweeted: “I’m Irish, my car is French and there will definitely be NO ‘GB’ sticker going on my car. #stickit”

Foyle MLA Karen Mullan also took to social media website Twitter to say she wouldn’t use the sticker, despite the government warning.

“Not happening, they can stick their sticker,” she wrote.

John O’Dowd, who is currently challenging for the deputy leadership of Sinn Fein, said: “How can the British Government dictate what anyone sticks or doesn’t stick to their car when driving in the 26 Counties? The colonialist mindset in Whitehall literally knows no bounds!”

Meanwhile, the regional manager of the Freight Transport Association Seamus Leheny questioned the practicalities of the requirement for goods vehicles and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs).

Also writing on Twitter, Mr Leheny said: “144,248 of these are Goods Vehicles + 21,000 HGV Trailers

“That’s around 165k Goods Vehicles & Trailers that would have to adhere to any new frivolous cross border rules and red tape...utter nonsense.”