Sinn Fein Mayor John Finucane to lay wreath in Somme Remembrance

Belfast Mayor John Finucane will lay a laurel wreath on July 1st at the City Hall in remembrance of those killed at the Somme.

The Sinn Fein Lord Mayor made the announcement in a statement issued on Friday afternoon.

Councillor Finucane said: “On the 1 July I will lay a wreath at the Belfast Cenotaph at 9.00am to remember all those soldiers from Belfast who lost their lives during the Battle of the Somme.

“I will also chair the Special Council meeting at 10.45am on the same morning to endorse the Somme Resolution.

“When I became Mayor of this city, I said I would be a Mayor who will represent all of the people in this city - regardless of political allegiance, gender, religious belief or none, ethnic background or sexual orientation.

“I believe it consolidates and builds upon the initiatives taken by former Sinn Féin Mayors and Deputy Mayors of Belfast to reach out to the unionist and loyalist people of Belfast.” He continued: “It clearly shows that republicans are committed to engaging with unionists and loyalists and that we are prepared to meet them on common ground.

“This is what making peace is all about. I am keen to show the continued commitment that republicans in this city have to building bridges into the unionist and loyalist community.

“I believe we need to have an open and rational debate about how civic institutions commemorate these events in our shared past in an inclusive fashion.“