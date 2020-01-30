Sinn Fein MLA Raymond McCartney to step down

Sinn Fein MLA Raymond McCartney has announced his intention to step down from the Stormont Assembly.

The 65-year-old former hunger striker said it had been an “honour and privilege” to represent the Foyle constituency for 15 years.

“Derry is a city in transition and huge progress has been made in recent years and I have no doubt that will continue in the time ahead in order to reach its full potential,” he said.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported me and who I have worked with over the years and want to wish my successor well for the future.”

Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O’Neill has publicly thanked Mr McCartney for his service.

“Raymond’s commitment and courage shine through in everything he did and his professionalism, wisdom and good humour earned him respect from across the political spectrum,” she said.

Sinn Fein has not yet named Mr McCartney’s replacement.

There has been speculation that outgoing MEP Martina Anderson will be co-opted for the seat. She will lose her job on Friday evening as the UK leaves the EU.