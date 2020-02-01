Sinn Fein MPs fail to sign antisemitisim definition – 641 out of 650 MPs signed up so far

Sinn Fein’s seven MPs are among the last nine who have so far failed to sign up to an international definition of anti-Semitism.

With 641 of the 650 MPs now signed up, organisers The Antisemitism Policy Trust call it “largest collective parliamentary support for any non-parliamentary document in modern times”.

The trust says it has repeatedly tried to contact Sinn Fein but has not got any response.

The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition is: “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of Antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

Additional guidance says that antisemitism may also include “the targeting of the state of Israel, conceived as a Jewish collectivity” but that criticism of Israel “similar to that levelled against any other country cannot be regarded as anti-Semitic”.

Danny Stone MBE, Chief Executive of The Antisemitism Policy trust, told the News Letter: “Members received repeat emails using the parliamentary email system and, in the case of the Sinn Fein representatives, to other public contact emails following several parliamentary rounds. It is entirely possible that the Sinn Fein members didn’t sign up for this initiative simply because they don’t take their seats. I’m sure the APPG co-chairs would welcome them signing up in some other way should they choose to.”

The News Letter contacted Sinn Fein several times this week for comment on the matter but none has yet been offered.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said it was “totally opposed to anti-Semitism and all forms of racism”.

It did not make any reference to signing the definition in its response.

“Anti semitism is wrong and absolutely unjustifiable,” they said. “Holocaust Memorial Day has just been marked. It serves as a stark reminder of what happens when hatred and antisemitism are unleashed. Such events must never be allowed to happen again.”

All SNP, SDLP, Green Party, DUP, and independent MPs signed. Those who have not signed are the seven Sinn Fein MPs and two Labour MPs.

The JC newspaper reported that the definition has been adopted by the UK government and the Labour Party – though only after a protracted row over the examples it provides of how criticism of Israel can veer into Antisemitism.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said recently that universities and councils that refuse to adopt the definition are to be listed and could have their funding cut.

He said that only 136 of the 343 councils in England had agreed to accept the IHRA definition when dealing with allegations of antisemitism.