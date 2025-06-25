Sinn Fein 'out of touch' on illegal immigration as nationalist protestors challenge Newry's 'City of Sanctuary' policy

Footage posted on social media shows crowds gathered during an anti-immigration protest in Newry on Monday. Photo: Facebook / NewryUns

Unionist politicians have accused Sinn Fein of being out of touch with their own voters on illegal immigration – after the party supported making Newry a ‘City of Sanctuary’ for refugees and asylum seekers, leading to a nationalist protest in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday, a group carrying Irish tricolours walked through the town in opposition to a proposed council policy on welcoming migrants.

The event had been publicised on a social media page called Newry Says No – which said “Ireland is for the Irish” – and that the town “will not be a sanctuary for illegal immigrants”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newry, Mourne and Down District council last week approved plans to join the City of Sanctuary scheme – a UK-wide initiative to support migrants, including those who arrived in the country illegally and are awaiting a decision by the Home Office on whether they can remain. It has also lobbied for greater funding for local authorities to house migrants.

Sinn Fein, the SDLP and Alliance backed the move – but the DUP warned that it could create a “serious situation” if it encourages illegal immigrants into the area.

While endorsed by the council’s active and healthy committee – it is still to be fully ratified by the council and is open to a call-in motion.

The DUP says ignoring genuine concerns about the impact of uncontrolled and illegal immigration won’t make those issues go away – while the TUV says Sinn Fein’s “unapologetically open‑borders approach” risks alienating its own supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinn Fein did not respond when asked if the city of sanctuary policy should include those who have entered the UK or Ireland illegally.

DUP councillor Jonny Jackson told the News Letter that any proposal which does not draw a distinction between “controlled, regulated migration and the uncontrolled arrival of undocumented migrants onto our shores will obviously create significant problems”.

He added: “We raised those concerns during the discussion on the City of Sanctuary proposals which will have to be ratified by the full Council meeting in July.

“There are people across our community with concerns about the impact of illegal immigration. However, Sinn Fein will probably try to claim that the protest organised in Newry by individuals carrying Tricolours was all the work of loyalists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ignoring genuine concerns about the impact of uncontrolled and illegal immigration won’t make those go away. Virtue signalling projects are also likely to make no real difference to the lives of people from different backgrounds who have made Northern Ireland their home and who are making positive and vital contributions to our community”.

TUV councillor Keith Ratcliffe said the protest makes it crystal clear that “anxieties over migration are widespread and cut across traditional political lines”

The TUV chairman said: “This was not a fringe unionist gathering – it a protest expressing concern at the pressures brought by immigration within Sinn Féin’s own heartland.

“Sinn Fein’s unapologetically open‑borders approach risks alienating its own base. While party spokespeople struggle to justify migration without addressing inflated expectations around housing, healthcare and schools, everyday people in Newry are reacting. If Sinn Fein ignores this groundswell of concern, they will soon face uncomfortable questions from voters who feel unheard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ironically, it is the TUV who are demanding an end to uncontrolled migration and a proper plan to assess its impact before more strain is placed on public services. These are views which simply do not find expression within nationalism. Political elites on both sides should listen – and act – before tensions escalate further.”

During a recent contribution to an immigration debate at Stormont, Sinn Fein MLA Deirdre Hargey said her party wants to see an immigration system that “works well”. She argued for a system “where the rules are applied and where fairness is paramount – and where people in communities are treated with dignity and respect”.

The News Letter asked Newry, Mourne and Down district council whether the City of Sanctuary policy would include those who have entered the UK or Ireland illegally; if it acknowledges that some of the people arriving may be under the control of people traffickers – and if so, what actions does the council propose to take on that issue.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Currently the Council does not have a policy in place in relation to City of Sanctuary. A report on the City of Sanctuary movement was considered at Newry, Mourne and Down District Council's Active and Healthy Communities Committee meeting on 16 June.