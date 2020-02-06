Sinn Fein politician gambled away food money as he squandered over £100,000

A Sinn Fein MLA has told how his extreme gambling addiction means that he now cannot carry any cash, is excluded from bookmakers’ shops and cannot own a credit or debit card which can be used online.

North Antrim MLA Philip McGuigan, who said he was speaking out about the issue in the hope of helping others, was praised by the evangelical Christian charity CARE which has been campaigning for tighter regulation of gambling.

In an interview with The View on BBC One tonight, the Dunloy man says that over an eight-year period he had blown more than £100,000 on gambling and is now “a recovering compulsive gambler”.

Rather than betting on football, horses or visiting bookmakers’ shops, Mr McGuigan said that he had become addicted to online poker.

“There were times, lots of times, when we had no money to buy food to eat, where my children had to go without necessities, where the mortgage wasn’t paid and I wasn’t able to fuel the car,” he says.

“I ruined many a Christmas and birthday because of my gambling.”

He said that he had found money for gambling by remortgaging his home, taking out bank loans and running up huge credit card bills. He said that he will be repaying the money he owes for the rest of his life.

Mr McGuigan, who is in his late 40s, had been a Sinn Fein MLA for North Antrim from 2003 but then quit Stormont and was replaced by Daithi McKay before returning to the Assembly after Mr McKay quit politics suddenly in 2016.

He told the BBC: “There’s no closing time to online gambling – it’s 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“For someone like me, who is a compulsive gambler, the sad reality is the only time I stopped playing is when I lost money.

“I was able to gamble on a laptop, iPad, on my phone – I always had access. There were periods where I went 48 hours and did nothing but gamble non-stop. You would keep going until you run out of money.

“In every other aspect of my life, I would say I’m strong willed, know the difference between right and wrong and see myself as a good person, but I had no power over gambling – once it started, it took control of me.

“I had given up on life [but] thankfully my family and friends hadn’t given up on me.”

Northern Ireland is estimated to have 40,000 problem gamblers – the highest rate in the UK per head of population.

Mr McGuigan said he wanted to see an independent gambling regulator appointed to oversee the gambling industry.

Christian charity CARE praised Mr McGuigan for speaking out about his gambling addiction.

CARE’s NI policy officer, Mark Baillie, said: “It is exceptionally brave of Mr McGuigan to come forward and speak so openly about the harm his gambling addiction did in his life.

“Stories like his help to raise awareness about the harms problem gambling can cause, not only to individuals but to families and communities.”

Former Ulster Unionist MLA Ross Hussey said Mr McGuigan was a “very brave man to face his demons in public like this. It’s not often I publicly praise a SF politician but I wish you every success in beating this addiction”.