Sinn Fein will set out its position for participation in the Irish presidential election later.

The republican party has so far refused to clarify whether it will run its own candidate in the contest or support independent Catherine Connolly.

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald has said the issue of Irish unity should be at the heart of the presidential race.

Speculation had previously surrounded whether Ms McDonald herself, Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill or the party’s deputy leader in the Dail, Pearse Doherty, might run.

Ms McDonald firmly ruled herself out of contention earlier this month, adding that it was her priority to “lead from the front” in holding the current Fianna Fail-Fine Gael coalition to account in the Dail and offer an alternative government.

She also said this week that her preferred candidate has “a lot” of Irish language, which appears to also rule Ms O’Neill out.

Ms Connolly – who already claims the backing of the Social Democrats, People Before Profit and large parts of the Labour Party – has said she would welcome the support of Sinn Fein.

Ms McDonald will announce her party’s position in Dublin on Saturday afternoon following a meeting of their ard chomhairle (executive committee).

Speaking in Belfast on Friday, the Sinn Fein leader said members had a “very good, very thorough deliberation across the party nationally”.

She added: “We will set out in great detail our logic and our rationale.

“This is a very important campaign. It is a moment where we have a chance to have a national conversation about the here and now, but more importantly about the future.

“You won’t be surprised to know that for us the process of reunification, Ireland’s future, that is at the heart of this campaign.

“We need a national conversation about Ireland’s young people, where they are now, how they are being failed and how we can help them succeed and prosper.”

Ms McDonald also described it as “absolutely scandalous” that people in Northern Ireland are not permitted to vote in the election.

Former GAA manager Jim Gavin will contest the election for Fianna Fail while former government minister Heather Humphreys is standing for Fine Gael.

Nominations close on September 24 and the presidential election will take place on October 24.