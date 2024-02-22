Sinn Fein touts possible revamp of the rules to stop a single party from collapsing Stormont

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It echoed similar remarks a week earlier by Michelle O’Neill.

Their comments come despite Sinn Fein having availed of that same mechanism to keep Stormont in abeyance from 2017 to 2020.

During an interview on BBC Radio Ulster on Thursday, Mr Murphy was pressed on Northern Ireland’s requirement for mandatory power-sharing in order to form a government, which both his own party and the DUP have recently exploited to keep the Assembly in a state of collapse for five of the last eight years.

Mr Murphy said that the party is “quite happy... to look at the arrangements to try and prevent that [collapse] happening again”.

He added: “We said all along that the place to resolve the issue where a party could bring down the executive was within a functioning assembly, that's where it needed to be resolved.

"There is an Assembly committee set aside to do this. We're quite content for those issues to be brought there and to try and secure the agreements that are necessary to change the arrangements in the Good Friday Agreement.”

The party has in the past voiced opposition to scrapping a different-but-related safeguard of powersharing – the petition of concern.

This allows laws to be blocked at Stormont even if a majority of MLAs are in favour of it, by forcing a vote to secure “cross-community” support on any given law.

Asked about this in 2017 by the Irish News, Ms O’Neill was quoted as saying “you have to maintain the protections, why the petition of concern came about in the first place... we won't support anything that does away with the petition of concern".

Last week, Michelle O’Neill had told the media: “Now that we’ve got the executive up and running, all of our energy and effort needs to be on making it work and ensure that it never does collapse again...