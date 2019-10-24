Six PFI projects cost £170m more than taxpayer originally agreed

Six of Northern Ireland’s Private Finance Initiatives have cost the taxpayer a total of almost £170m more than it was originally projected, the News Letter can reveal.

The figures have been uncovered through Freedom of Information research by the JPI Media Investigations Team.

Leading NI economist Esmond Birnie said the flaw appeared to be that “government underestimated what future inflation would be” and said the private contractors should have shouldered more of the risk.

• A schools IT infrastructure called Classroom 2000 turned out to be £52m above the original estimate, partly due to the fact that it extended from a five-year to a seven year deal, ending this year. The Education Authority responded that the project, C2K, provides “infrastructure and services to support the enhanced use of ICT in grant-aided schools across Northern Ireland”. The contract was extended to ensure continued provision “in line with the appropriate approvals process” it added.

• Land Registry entered into a PFI with BT in 2002, dubbed ‘LandWeb’, to make its documents available online. Originally projected to cost £46m, by this year the cost had more than doubled to £98m. The Department of Finance spokeswoman explained that an agreed amount is paid to the contractor for every transaction, but that an unexpected boom in the property market in the 2000s “resulted in higher levels of payments”. A renegotiation for the next two years has seen £1.9m savings, she added. There was no initial capital cost to the contract as all payments were related to transactions, she added.

• A Belfast Health Trust PFI called ‘Managed Equipment Services’ cost £35.7m above the original estimate over 15 years. The trust said the original £97.6m cost was based on 2005 prices but that it was agreed these would be updated annually to account for inflation “as the provider’s costs will rise each year”. The Deparment of Health said the contract was “dependent on market forces and is therefore outside the control of both the Trust and the Department”.

• Laganside Courthouse was £17m above original estimates, rising to £109.7m in total. The NI Courts Service said the increase relates to increases in the Retail Price Index and also Gross Domestic Product rates from the Office of ational Statistics. “At the outset in 2001 such indices could only be estimated,” it said.

• Two college PFIs with the South West College have come out £6.5m above the original cost, Dungannon £1.5m and Omagh £5.1m above estimates. The Department for the Economy said that given the scale and the lifetime of the projects are over 30 years, the overall cost variances of 1.2% and 4.2% against the initial projections are “within the expected parameters”. There will be “no impact on overall college budgets” it added.

• The Invest NI Headquarters is also expected to be £3.69m above original cost. After heated public debate on this PFI, in July 2013 Invest NI purchased the group that owned the building, along with the PFI contract, which is due to be paid off in 2030 at £48.7m. Aside from property revaluations, Invest NI estimates the contract gives savings of £1.2m to £1.9m per year to the taxpayer.