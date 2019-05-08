Social media reaction to gay D.U.P. candidate letter

People from a variety of backgrounds are using social media to convey their opinions on a letter written by a prominent D.U.P. councillor decrying the election of the party's first openly gay candidate.

In the letter, which was written by Councillor John Finlay before last week's local election, the decision taken by the D.U.P. to put forward openly gay woman, Allison Bennington, as a candidate was "foolish" and “confusing signals to our support base which has consistently welcomed our strong stand on LGBT issues” - here are a few examples of what people had to say about Colr. Finlay's letter.