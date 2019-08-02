‘Soldier F’ graffiti painted on ‘Free Derry’ mural

Graffiti in support of a soldier awaiting trial over events on Bloody Sunday has been painted on ‘Free Derry Corner’.

The graffiti in support of the soldier, who can only be referred to as ‘Soldier F’, was painted on the mural in Londonderry last night.

It has since been painted over.

Sinn Fein’s Raymond McCartney said: “Whoever was behind this incident, all they were attempting to do was to cause hurt to the families of Bloody Sunday who have battled for 47 years for truth and justice.

“It is also an insult to those in Belfast, including the Ballymurphy families and many others, who are still grieving the loss of loved ones at the hands of the British Army.

“Thankfully the graffiti was quickly removed but unionist leaders should do more to avoid a repeat by ending their silence on these repeated and hurtful displays of support for a man facing multiple murder and attempted murder charges.”

Independent republican councillor Gary Donnelly said: “Obviously there are people within the loyalist community who are intent on using this issue to stir up sectarian hatred.

“They came into the Bogside, where this massacred occurred. To put up this message in support of one of the people accused of doing it is a massive insult to the community.

“It’s going to cause a lot of anger and hurt to the victims.”