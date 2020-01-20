Special Orange Order meeting to discuss new Stormont deal

The Orange Order is to hold a special meeting of its leadership to discuss the implications of the latest Stormont deal for its members.

Representatives from all districts will attend a special meeting of the Grand Lodge on Thursday January 30 with only one issue on the agenda – The New Decade, New Approach deal which has restored the Assembly.

Previously the order had expressed grave opposition to the ‘weaponising’ of the Irish language through a proposed standalone Irish act.

Grand Secretary Rev Mervyn Gibson said: “We have said we are currently consulting with our members about the agreement and that remains the position.”

He did not want to pre-empt the consultation by making any further comment, he added. “We will see what the membership says.”

Asked if that was the only aspect of the deal which caused concern, he said: “We would also be concerned about legacy.”

The order had welcomed aspects of the deal after it was published, he added.

He declined to give further details about legacy concerns, but it is understood the order has similar concerns to the UUP, which believes the deal will see investigations focus on the security forces.