Speculation over DUP policy shift ahead of party's ruling Executive meeting tonight

Gavin Robinson told the BBC last month that the deal removed the Irish Sea border for UK goods. He now says the new government will have much more to do about the barrier yet the DUP had said it had removed key difficulties.

The DUP leader is expected to shift the party’s position on the Irish Sea border and its Safeguarding the Union deal as the party’s ruling Executive meets tonight to rubber stamp its general election candidates and Gavin Robinson’s position as leader.

When the election was called last week the East Belfast MP said the next government has “much more to do” on the Union and suggested continued EU law in Northern Ireland is at odds with the province being an integral part of the United Kingdom.

Gavin Robinson said the next government will need to “ensure Northern Ireland benefits as an integral part of the United Kingdom rather than remaining subject to European laws in some areas of our daily lives”.

The introduction of the issue of EU law into the debate so early on was the first hint that the party was pivoting its position on the issue, after being criticised for claims made by the previous leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s about what had been achieved by the party in the deal to restore devolution in January.

EU law has been the price for Northern Ireland’s unfettered access to the single market for goods, but also covers citizens rights. Recent court judgements have shown the vast swathes of domestic policy which can be interrupted or struck out because of the Windsor Framework.

The BBC’s Nolan Show reported this morning that DUP sources believe that Gavin Robinson is expected to distance himself more from Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s ‘overselling’ of the Safeguarding the Union command paper.

Stephen Nolan said party sources had told him that they will be watching for how far Mr. Robinson goes before they decide if it will reassure disaffected Unionists.

The most obvious issue anti-deal elements of the party will be watching for is whether the DUP leader acknowledges that the Irish Sea border is still very much in existence, despite previous claims that it had been removed for goods remaining inside the UK.