The Northern Ireland Secretary has said his voice has been “well heard” in America in selling the “huge opportunities” for investment in Northern Ireland.

Hilary Benn is in Washington DC as part of the annual St Patrick's Day festivities, along with other political and business leaders from across the island of Ireland.

Mr Benn says there are "huge opportunities" for American companies who invest in Northern Ireland.

He said Northern Ireland's voice has "clearly" been heard in Washington, with his presence and that of the deputy first minister, Emma Little-Pengelly.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn during the Northern Ireland Bureau breakfast at Ned's Club in Washington DC. See PA story IRISH US Ulster. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

"My job as the secretary of state is to make sure that the voice of Northern Ireland, the interests of Northern Ireland are heard in the discussions that I am having with representatives of the administration and the many American companies that have already invested in Northern Ireland," he added.

The secretary of state said Northern Ireland's access to both the UK and EU markets through the Windsor Framework made it appealing for American investors, the BBC reported.

"My mission is to encourage people to come, look, see, believe and the history of American investment in Northern Ireland is very, very considerable indeed."

Yesterday's News Letter reported that the Northern Ireland Protocol could result in all US goods coming into Northern Ireland being subject to EU taxes, while GB could be totally exempt, due to Brexit.

Ulster University senior economist Dr Esmond Birnie made the assertion as debate continues internationally about US President Donald Trump's controversial programme of adding tariffs to many goods coming into the US from countries that he says are selling much more to America than they are buying from it.

(Tariffs are a government-imposed tax on imported or exported goods, to control trade and generate revenue.)

The EU has said it will impose counter-tariffs on £21.9bn worth of American goods in response to the US erecting 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports.

It has been reported that because Northern Ireland remains in the EU single market after Brexit, the EU counter-tariffs will also apply to American goods coming into NI – while GB would be exempt as it is no longer in the EU single market.

Dr Birnie told the News Letter that the situation remains “highly uncertain” but that the EU's determination to guard the EU single market on the island of Ireland has been proven through the Northern Ireland Protocol and Windsor Framework.

This suggests, he said, that EU tariffs would indeed be applied to any US goods coming into NI – or that very strict controls would be required to keep them out.

“All this is highly uncertain but the precedent for strong EU concern about preserving the 'integrity' of their single market/customs area is there – as evidenced by the Northern Ireland Protocol and the Windsor Framework,” Dr Birnie said.

This would also apply to US goods coming to NI from GB, he added.

North Antrim TUV MP Jim Allister noted the EU has announced plans to retaliate to the US 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium imports with its own package of tariffs in April.

The EU said that the US tariffs constitute a $28 billion tax, and it is responding with a counter €26 billion tax on American ‘boats, bourbon and motorbikes’ he added.

“One of the absurdities arising from the EU dividing our country into two through their customs and international biosecurity border is the fact that our exporters and importers are also subject to the EU rather than the UK tariff regime,” Mr Allister said.

However, Dr Birnie added that most people are assuming that Prime Minister Keir Starmer will “work his magic” with Mr Trump and that GB will escape any US tariffs on its exports to America.

A UK Government spokesperson said: “Northern Ireland is part of the UK internal market and customs territory. Northern Ireland exporters will not be impacted by these new US tariffs any more than exporters from elsewhere in the UK.