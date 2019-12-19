Queen Elizabeth II accompanied by Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, enters the chamber, during the State Opening of Parliament, in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London.

State Opening of Parliament: The pomp and ceremony as elected members return to Westminster

Brexit and the NHS have dominated in the Queen’s Speech which has set out Conservative government’s agenda

Speaker of The House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle walks through the Members' Lobby in the House of Commons during the State Opening of Parliament by Queen Elizabeth II, at the Palace of Westminster in London.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock (cebtre) joins colleagues heading through the Central Lobby to the Lords chamber during the State Opening of Parliament by Queen Elizabeth II, in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London.

Lady Usher of Black Rod Sarah Clarke heads a procession through the Central Lobby to the Lords chamber during the State Opening of Parliament by Queen Elizabeth II, in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London.

Members of Parliament process through the Central Lobby from the Lords chamber back to the House of Commons following the State Opening of Parliament by Queen Elizabeth II, in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London.

