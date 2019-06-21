Stephen Nolan rejects claims of bias against the DUP

BBC broadcaster Stephen Nolan has rejected all suggestions by the DUP that he singled out the party for special attention.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson was discussing BBC coverage of the flawed RHI energy scheme, administered by DUP leader Arlene Foster, which is subject to a public inquiry.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster Talkback on Thursday, Mr Wilson said: “We made a collective decision as a party that we would not participate in the Nolan Show for particular reasons.

“Especially because of the biased way in which we believe the DUP were being singled out by Stephen Nolan and we took the view - ‘what is the best way of hurting him? The best way of hurting him is not to appear on his show’ and that is what we have done.”

Mr Wilson told the News Letter that the decision had been made only by a number of DUP representatives, not the entire party.

But speaking on Friday, Mr Nolan emphasised he would never target any individual party. “It is not my job,” he said.

He added: “I will continue to treat the DUP with integrity and fairness. There are many good people in the DUP.”

The BBC said the RHI coverage was of “significant public interest” and said the DUP was welcome on the airwaves.