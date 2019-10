Former Royal Navy commander Steve Aiken will be elected leader of the Ulster Unionists unopposed, the party has revealed.

The 57-year-old has been an MLA for South Antrim since 2016.

On Wednesday night, a UUP spokesman said: “Nominations for the position of leader of the Ulster Unionist Party closed today at 4pm.

“There was one nomination received, for Dr Steve Aiken OBE MLA, who will now go forward to the party EGM on the 9th of November for ratification.”