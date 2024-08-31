Economy Minister Conor Murphy has said the Windsor Framework "opens up great potential to attract investment and grow trade on both a north-south and east-west basis". Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

Stormont’s economy ministry has been unable to provide any data which backs up claims made by the minister, Invest NI and the government about Northern Ireland’s supposed advantages under its new ‘dual market access’ – after a leading economist said recent data suggests the province has not gained from the new trade arrangements.

Since the original NI Protocol was signed Northern Ireland has effectively remained in the EU single market for goods, with restrictions placed on internal UK trade with Great Britain. That situation has continued, with reduced friction, under the subsequent Windsor Framework and Safeguarding the Union deals.

Economy minister Conor Murphy has said the Windsor Framework “opens up great potential to attract investment” – while former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak claimed it made Northern Ireland the world's “most exciting economic zone”.

Writing in the News Letter this week, Ulster University economist Dr Esmond Birnie said new data from big four accountancy firm EY suggests NI has “not gained from dual market access”, and said evidence showed “quite a lot of economic pain for little gain”.

EY’s Attractiveness Survey for June showed the number of FDI projects moving into NI was actually lower in 2023 compared to 2022: a drop from 26 to 17.

Asked what evidence there was for claims made by Invest NI and the minister about dual market access, a Department of Economy spokesperson said work is underway to “raise awareness” of Northern Ireland’s trading arrangements and “projects can take years to materialise”.

Expressions of interest are an early way to assess whether a future economic boom from the Irish Sea border is likely. The News Letter attempted to obtain this information from Invest NI, the body tasked with securing foreign direct investment (FDI), earlier this year.

It said releasing the figures could “harm” its ability to attract investment.

Invest NI had said previously that they had “seen an increase in interest” in NI – but blocked a Freedom of Information (FOI) request from the News Letter. It said their release “would be likely to prejudice the economic interests” of NI, arguing that it competes with ‘peer investment agencies’ – and if the information was released competitors could use it “to diminish our position”.

And in an argument branded “nonsense” by the TUV leader Jim Allister it said releasing the information could result in competitors making “disparaging comments about our conversion rate from potential investors identified to projects secured”.

The News Letter asked Conor Murphy’s department for evidence to support either Invest NI or the minister's assessment that FDI will benefit from the Windsor Framework.

