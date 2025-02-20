Stonewall defends its diversity schemes and use of the word 'mother' after criticism of NI civil service involvement

LGBTQ+ lobby group Stonewall has defended its “workplace inclusion initiatives” after criticism from Stormont politicians over the involvement of the Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS) in the schemes – and said it isn’t seeking to erase the use of the word mother from policy documents.

Earlier this week, NICS membership of the ‘Diversity Champions’ programme was criticised by unionist politicians in the Assembly, given that most UK government departments stopped paying Stonewall for advice after a public backlash against the scale of the influence it had.

The schemes have meant public bodies have been accused of paying Stonewall to lobby them on contentious issues.

The charity – previously a gay rights organisation – has in recent years shifted much of its focus onto transgender issues. It has issued controversial definitions of terms related to sex and gender which have been adopted or disseminated to staff by various public bodies.

Head of the NI Civil Service, Jayne Brady, waving a 'Progress' flag at Belfast Pride. Her organisation has faced criticism for its continued involvement with controversial LGBTQ+ group Stonewall.

This has included advice to organisations to remove the word “mother” from workplace policy documents.

But in a statement to the News Letter, Stonewall Northern Ireland has defended its advice on “inclusive language” – specifically on the word mother.

“Mother is a powerful and important word for many, including within the LGBTQ+ community, and we fully support its usage. Stonewall may advise organisations to add additional terms to ensure that policies are inclusive. For example, this may mean using 'mothers and pregnant people' in a policy document”, they said.

A Stonewall Northern Ireland spokesperson also said it “is proud to support the hundreds of organisations, in both the private and public sector, across the UK and around the world that choose to join and be part of our Diversity Champions programme or the Workplace Equality Index. Our workplace inclusion programmes and initiatives are the gold standard for employers that want to embed equality for LGBTQ+ people in the workplace and has now been running for over two decades.

“Employers who commit to developing inclusive practices are taking important steps towards ensuring LGBTQ+ staff feel welcome and empowered to thrive. As a regulated, registered charity, we adhere to the Equality Act and EHRC statutory guidance. Stonewall will always work to ensure everyone can live with dignity and respect, free from discrimination and harassment – including at work.”