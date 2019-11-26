Stormont claims massive RHI-like energy subsidy isn’t ‘public money’

The Stormont department responsible for the disastrous RHI scheme has claimed that another massive green energy subsidy involving hundreds of millions of pounds is “not public expenditure”.

Even though the scheme in question is funded by the public, the Department for the Economy (DfE) made the remarkable claim as it comes under increasing scrutiny about a scheme which bears key similarities to RHI and where there are now allegations of potential abuse.

The Northern Ireland Renewables Obligation (NIRO) was a localised version of similar attempts in Great Britain to encourage a move away from fossil fuels being used to generate electricity and instead focus on more sustainable alternatives.

The scheme was operating before devolution was restored in 2007, but for many years Arlene Foster was the minister responsible for it — and she took some crucial decisions which contributed to the scheme’s generosity.

The NIRO is not funded from taxation, but is nevertheless public money because everyone who uses electricity — virtually the entire population, except those who are homeless or living off-grid — has a charge added to their electricity bill to fund the scheme and its GB equivalent.

That charge is set by government and government decides on how the money is spent, making it a de facto tax.

Like RHI, the scheme was largely funded by Great Britain, with electricity bills in Northern Ireland having a significantly smaller charge added to their bills than is the case for consumers in GB.

That meant that to some people within Stormont who viewed income from London as essentially “free money” for Northern Ireland the NIRO was particularly attractive.

Arlene Foster’s key adviser, Andrew Crawford, was one such person. He told the RHI Inquiry: “I always likened the RHI scheme to the NIRO...That was always my view when the RHI was being set up and through the various iterations or the various papers coming forward: that there was a parallel in the two schemes moving forward”.

There was an explosion in green energy projects in Northern Ireland, particularly in relation to wind farms, with some major companies driving investment — and making major profits.

The department’s annual accounts — which in the absence of either devolution or direct rule now involve no scrutiny by any democratic legislature — say: “The NIRO does not have the same vulnerabilities as RHI for a number of reasons,including the fact that the scheme is now closed, the scale of any potential for gaming is much smaller, no public expenditure is involved, and there is limited scope for electricity to be used in a non-purposeful manner”.

That claim was made despite the fact that the scheme has for months been the subject of an investigation by the Northern Ireland Audit Office — a body which only audits public expenditure.

And the NIRO scheme required EU State Aid approval — another process which is only necessary where a scheme involves government support for industry.

Last year the department responded to allegations that the NIRO was being abused — allegations which it downplayed – by setting up a steering group to review the NIRO.

The terms of reference for that group, released to the News Letter under the Environmental Information Regulations, show that at that point the department appeared to accept that NIRO funding was de facto public money.

The document said that the cost of the NIRO is not funded “directly” by the public purse.

TUV leader Jim Allister, who for many years has been questioning Stormont’s energy policy, said that the NIRO funding was “certainly not private money” and although it was not coming from the Treasury it was “definitely the public’s money”.

He said: “It is disingenuous of government to pretend this is not the public’s money coming directly out of consumer pockets and therefore clearly public money.”

The News Letter asked the Department for the Economy whether its insistence that the NIRO is not public money implied that it therefore did not need to be spent as carefully as public money.

In a statement, the department which was previously known as the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment, did not repeat its claim that the subsidy is not public money and insisted that it was being spent with care.

The statement said: “The NIRO is part of a UK-wide market and the Department does not directly collect, distribute or spend any monies on it.

“Nonetheless, it is expected that electricity suppliers pass the costs of meeting the NIRO obligation onto consumers.

“The obligation level, and therefore the cost that can be passed onto consumers, is set by [Whitehall department] BEIS on a UK-wide basis, on behalf of the devolved administrations.

“Regardless of the funding mechanism, the department places value for money at the centre of any policy which impacts on either taxpayers or consumers.

“In that regard, the NIRO has been successful at achieving its policy objective, delivering 44% of electricity consumption from renewable sources, and Northern Ireland consumers have paid less for that in relative terms.”

In an illustration of how significantly advantageous to Northern Ireland the scheme has been in drawing in money from Great Britain, the department said that the cost of renewable electricity support to average Northern Ireland electricity bills is just 35% of the estimated equivalent cost of renewable electricity support for average electricity customers in England, Scotland and Wales.