Mr Martin has scheduled engagements with Sinn Fein, the Alliance Party and the Ulster Unionists on Wednesday.

Alliance MLAs Andrew Muir and Nuala McAllister met the Tanaiste first. Afterwards, Mr Muir warned that public services and communities in Northern Ireland were facing a “perfect storm” with serious financial problems amid the ongoing powersharing impasse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The forecast ahead is quite serious, so time is not on our side here for the restoration of devolution,” he said. “Time is running out for that. We have a developing situation in relation to public services in terms of a £1 billion overspend. We made it very clear that there’s a need for the DUP to get back into government, but also for reform of the institutions, so we can stop this constant cycle of crisis and collapse.”

Tanaiste Micheal Martin arriving to the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast to speak to some of Stormont's main political parties

DUP ‘need to be honest’

Mr Muir said cross-border investment was discussed with Mr Martin, including around the stalled A5 road upgrade. The Alliance MLA said the other Stormont parties were in the dark on when the DUP intended to return to powersharing.

“Some people are talking about we could be back in September. Do you know what the reality is? I don’t know. Because the DUP won’t tell us, they don’t tell us what we’re waiting for,” Mr Muir said. “They need to be honest with the public. What are they asking for? What do they want? Do they want more people to face the situation that is unfolding here? What exactly are we waiting for? Because using people as leverage in Northern Ireland is disgraceful. And the impact of that is getting worse and worse and worse.”

SF making ‘a mistake’

Andrew Muir and Nuala McAllister of the Alliance party arriving at the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast for a meeting with Tanaiste Micheal Martin

Nuala McAllister challenged Sinn Fein over the planned attendance of one of its senior representatives at a South Armagh commemoration event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Belfast MP John Finucane is set to attend the event billed as the “South Armagh Volunteers commemoration” this weekend.

Victims’ representatives have called on Mr Finucane not to attend as they believe it will commemorate the activities of the IRA during the Troubles.

Ms McAllister was asked about the controversy after she attended a meeting with Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin on Wednesday.

“I think to be honest there’s a mistake here made by Sinn Fein, particularly whenever we talk about commemorating our dead or reflecting on the past, it’s important that we do not glorify terrorism,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s the reality that we are seeing this coming weekend. Those families and victims of any atrocities in our past don’t want to see that repeated, but they don’t also want to see that their loved ones’ lives that were affected or lost are now in this state of glorification of terrorism.

“So, yes, I think Sinn Fein should reflect and perhaps they should see what they are doing as causing harm to victims.”

Governments ‘need to act’

Conor Murphy said the UK and Irish governments needed to act together to get Stormont back up and running. He was commenting after meeting Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin in Belfast.

“No one has any idea on if or when the DUP are going to come back into an executive and allow us collectively to begin to tackle the major issues of damage that has been done to our public services on a daily basis,” he said. “So, we’re encouraging both the Tanaiste, and indeed the Secretary of State (Chris Heaton Harris) when we met him, that both governments need to be acting together as co-guarantors of the Good Friday Agreement. They’re not spectators in all of this, they’re not political commentators in all of this, they are co-guarantors and they cannot allow this drift to continue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The idea that we can somehow sit on our hands and the DUP can sail through the 12th of July and then go off on their holidays while they’re being paid to work with the rest of us to try and get solutions to these problems, it’s just not acceptable to us. And we’ve told both governments when we’ve met them, it’s not acceptable. It should not be acceptable to them either. We’re in a crisis here and now and we can’t afford for drift to continue on.”

‘Distraction politics’

Mr Murphy said the focus on the commemorative event in Armagh was a DUP attempt at “distraction politics”.

“All parties here have attended commemorative events,” he said after meeting with Micheal Martin in Belfast. “Every single party has attended commemorative events, be that British Army ones, be that in Dublin at the 1916 rising, all parties have been involved with commemorative events over the last 30 years.

“Everybody has the right and that recognises the fact that everybody has the right to commemorate their dead in a dignified way, and we support everyone’s right to commemorate their dead in a dignified way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The particular event that you’re talking about has now been going for, I think, 13 years perhaps, certainly well over a decade, it has been spoken at by MPs, by TDs, by ministers. We couldn’t as much as get a local photographer to come along to take pictures at it but the DUP have made of an issue out of it, and then now apparently it’s an issue for the media as well.

“The fact is that I think what we’re in here is distraction politics. The real issue here is the fact that public services are crashing around our ears, that the DUP are refusing to go back into the executive to try and help the rest of us fix the very real problems that people face in everyday lives.

“But, yet, we have a situation now where a commemorative event which has taken place annually for well over a decade and has involved high-profile Sinn Fein speakers is now an issue.”