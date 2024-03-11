Health minister Robin Swann - along with Justice Minister Naomi Long - want to extend certain powers under the Coronavirus Act 2020.

Justice Minister Naomi Long is also proposing to extend Covid-era laws which allow the “wider and extended use of video or audio live links by all or any courts”.

Health Minister Robin Swann wants to retain the power to introduce domestic restrictions, and restrictions on international travel

When the powers were initially taken by Stormont, the then head of the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission (NIHRC) Les Allamby said: “The powers taken locally in this case are being kept under review and, as soon as the Department of Health considers the restrictions are no longer necessary to control the spread of the coronavirus infection, they should be ended”.

While restrictions have ended, Stormont ministers have clearly decided they need to retain the powers to introduce them again if necessary.

When these powers were extended previously, the department of health said they were necessary to ensure that it “could make provision which is consistent with any provision that may be made in the rest of the UK under existing equivalent powers”.

Robin Swann now wants the extension of a piece of the legislation called ‘Schedule 18’ – which allows his department to introduce domestic restrictions and international travel regulations.

Explaining the retention of the rules when they previously expired in 2022 – Mr Swann said: “It is one thing to retain the powers to make regulations, it would be another matter entirely to decide to use such powers.

“The choice is whether to allow the powers to lapse at this stage, or to retain them as an option should they be required at some point in the future.

“I am advised that to allow them to lapse would be problematic on a number of grounds.

“Without these powers, Northern Ireland would be out of alignment with the rest of the UK in the event that health protections measures are needed to be brought in at pace in response to a new COVID-19 variant of concern”.

The four motions before the Assembly today are:

- That the Coronavirus Act 2020 (Extension of Provisions Relating to Live Links for Courts and Tribunals) (No.2) Order (Northern Ireland) 2023 be approved.

- That the Coronavirus Act 2020 (Extension of Powers to Act for the Protection of Public Health) (No. 2) Order (Northern Ireland) 2022 be approved.

- That the Coronavirus Act 2020 (Extension of Powers to Act for the Protection of Public Health) Order (Northern Ireland) 2023 be approved.

- That the Coronavirus Act 2020 (Extension of Powers to Act for the Protection of Public Health) (No. 2) Order (Northern Ireland) 2023 be approved.