MLAs on the Economy Committee have been scrutinising officials on the Windsor Framework

Jessica Jacques from the EU Affairs Office said that the UK internal market scheme, set up under the Windsor Framework, “means a greater range of businesses are considered Trusted Traders and can use this scheme and declare their goods ‘not at risk of entering the EU single market’”.

"From September this year, that will take full effect. So aside from not paying customs duties, there will be reduced paperwork for these businesses. There’s certain criteria to be able to use the scheme – and that depends whether the goods will be subject to further processing in NI. On the other hand, goods which are considered at risk of moving into the EU single market ie Ireland, they must use the red lane and therefore checks and controls are applied.

"In its recent command paper, the government set out an internal market guarantee – saying that more than 80% of all freight movements would be covered by the scheme. There is also easements for supermarket foods through the NI Retail Movement Scheme. That means the same food is available here as in the rest of the UK. So under the Protocol – under its full application – certain items would have been banned”.

"These schemes are underpinned by certain requirements such as data sharing, labelling – you may have seen some of this already in supermarkets – and monitoring of the system as well as a certain level of checks and controls”.

She said new arrangements on parcels, pets and medicines would be in place by September of this year.