Stormont parties meet with shadow Northern Ireland secretary Hilary Benn

Labour MP for Leeds Central, Hilary Benn, outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London. It was confirmed by Downing Street, that Parliament will be prorogued at the close of business today.

Hilary Benn is taking part in his first visit to the region this week since he was appointed to the role last month.

On Monday the Labour veteran met with personnel from the Wave Trauma Centre, which supports Troubles victims and relatives of those bereaved, as well as making a visit to Queen's University Belfast.

Mr Benn started his meetings at Stormont on Tuesday with a sit-down with Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill and North Belfast MP John Finucane.

