Stormont reviewing Self-ID toilets policy - which an MLA says reads like it was 'drafted by extreme trans activists'
Parliament Buildings also expects visitors to have “chosen pronouns” respected under rules that were signed off by the Assembly Commission in 2023.
TUV MLA Timothy Gaston says he is “deeply alarmed” by the policy, which he says “reads as though it were drafted by the most extreme of trans activists”.
It comes after concerns were raised about a pro-trans group telling supporters to use whichever toilets at Parliament Buildings they “feel best aligns” with their gender, at an upcoming event.
The Supreme Court recently ruled that under the 2010 Equality Act in Great Britain, sex is defined by biology, not how someone identifies. It means a man cannot enter female single sex spaces, with or without a gender recognition certificate. That ruling is likely to be followed in similar cases here.
Responding to questions from the News Letter on the matter, Stormont officials pointed to their existing policy, which operates in line with what the Rainbow Project had proposed, on a self-identification model. In other words, it is up to individuals to decide which facilities they use.
Employers have obligations under health and safety legislation to provide, where possible, separate toilet facilities for men and women.
However, current Assembly rules say transgender visitors are “free to use restrooms and facilities belonging to the gender with which they identify from the point at which they begin to present permanently in the sex to which they identify”.
The issue arose after a planned Rainbow Project event in the Assembly’s Long Gallery required attendees to agree to a code of conduct which encouraged supporters to use whichever toilets they “feel best aligns” with their gender.
Mr Gaston accused the group of trying “to enforce its own toilet policy inside Stormont” – saying that cannot be allowed. However, it has now emerged that the group’s policy was largely in line with Stormont rules.
An Assembly spokesperson said sponsored events in Parliament Buildings must comply with the requirements of its policies, saying they are ultimately responsible for the conduct of their employees, contractors and guests during the event.
They said their Staff Handbook’s guidance on transgender visitors is “being reviewed on the basis of legal advice and following consideration of any new guidance provided by the Equality Commission.”
North Antrim MLA Timothy Gaston said “Astonishingly, the policy states — explicitly — that biological males ‘are free to use restrooms and facilities belonging to the gender with which they identify from the point at which they begin to present permanently in the sex to which they identify’.
“In other words, a man who does not even hold a Gender Recognition Certificate can access the female toilets in Stormont. Earlier versions of the policy referred to gender reassignment - which was bad enough. That has since been replaced with gender identity — a vague and contested concept — meaning individuals can self-declare themselves the opposite gender to which they were born.
“And it goes further. The policy proudly notes that visitor passes to Stormont do not contain gender-based honorifics — Mr, Mrs, etc.; yet another concession to ideological activism and an effort to erase biological and social norms”.
He said Stormont’s pronouns policy “renders records effectively meaningless”.
