Stormont talks: Orange Order seems to soften stance on Irish language act

One of the Orange Order’s most senior figures has appeared to open the door to it accepting a compromise on an Irish language act.

Orange Grand Secretary Mervyn Gibson declined to rule out accepting any new Irish language legislation and instead stressed that the organisation opposed a “stand alone act”.

Speaking on Good Morning Ulster, the Rev Gibson appeared to be far closer to Arlene Foster’s position than has been the case in the past.

Focusing on whether an Irish language act was “stand alone”, he said that a broader piece of legislation that encompassed Irish and something such as Ulster-Scots would be something the order would “look at”.

His comments were in stark contrast to Orange Grand Master Edward Stevenson, who wrote in the News Letter in 2017: “Any legislation, no matter what it’s called or how its packaged, which underpins the Irish language in a legal framework will have massive implications for local government, the courts, the civil service, schools and everyday life in Northern Ireland.”

The Rev Gibson also said that the Irish language had been used as a “blunt instrument” to push an Irish identity.

“The Irish language has been weaponised in the past,” he said.

Meanwhile, the UK and Irish governments are poised to make public a proposed deal to restore Stormont power-sharing as they urge local politicians to sign up.

There is an expectation the document will be tabled to the parties at some point on Wednesday.

It is understood the proposals will then be published more widely, either on Wednesday or later in the week.

The planned timetable had still to be confirmed as Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith and Irish Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney held talks to discuss the text.

They were expected to be involved in lengthy discussions through Tuesday evening.

Publishing a draft text prior to securing a deal among the Stormont parties would represent a new approach for political negotiations here.

If the document is made public on Wednesday, offering voters the chance to assess what compromises are on offer, it would coincide with the latest strike action by workers in the health service.

Proposed legislative protections for Irish language speakers and reform of a contentious Stormont voting mechanism called the petition of concern are now believed to be the key issues in dispute.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said all the main Stormont parties were in the space where they wanted to deliver a deal. She said she was ready to sign up to a deal, if it was “fair and balanced”.