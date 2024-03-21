DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has welcomed new legislation secured under his party's Safeguarding the Union deal with the Conservative government. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Last week, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told the News Letter “we will see soon further legislation being tabled in parliament, which will give the government the powers they need to direct our local authorities to end the checks on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland and staying within the UK”.

Legislation has now been published, which gives the Secretary of State the power to take control of implementing the Protocol – instead of locally elected ministers. It also gives Chris Heaton-Harris the power to “decide not to exercise direction and control”.

Sir Jeffrey has posted on social media platform X, welcoming the legislation. He said: “The Implementation Regulations laid today in Parliament are a vital part of Safeguarding the Union and will give the UK Government the power to end unnecessary checks on goods moving from GB to NI through the UK Internal Market”.

However, the Secretary of State’s new powers are within the confines of the Windsor Framework, which requires a minimum of 5% checks. A government official said last month that a law obligating 5% sea border checks is a '”fundamental underpinning” of the Windsor Framework and won't be removed – the new legislation does not remove that legal obligation.

The new legislation removes the ability of Stormont politicians to require a UK Government minister – or Northern Ireland department – to report information to the Northern Ireland Assembly if it relates to decisions taken by the UK government in implementing the Windsor Framework.

It also removes Stormont’s ability to call for witnesses and documents, if it relates to a decision taken by the UK government.

The DUP leader also said on X: “Together with the other measures agreed, this will help restore our place in the United Kingdom and its internal market in line with our Article 6 rights under the Acts of Union which have been further protected in law. Whilst there is much more to do, these measures expose the claims made by our detractors that nothing has been changed. The law is changing as a result of what the [DUP] has achieved. It is plain for all to see”.

The TUV leader Jim Allister responded to the legislation, saying: “Today’s regulations are a wholly Jesuitical attempt to provide a figleaf to the DUP to pretend they are not implementing the Protocol by giving Whitehall ministers the oversight and directional powers.

“But, it also contains draconian moves to diminish any democratic oversight or scrutiny by the Assembly through aborting the powers in S44 of the 1998 Act empowering Stormont committees to demand papers and the attendance of ministers. Moreover, by also disapplying S11 of the Functioning of Government (MP) NI Act, it pulls the teeth of the supposed Windsor Framework Scrutiny committee by denying it the power to ask for information.

“This latest manifestation of the Donaldson Deal is not only to confirm and ensure implementation of every word of the Protocol but to enable it to be enforced behind the backs of the people and their elected Stormont representatives. Well done Jeffrey! So much for his boast of enhancing democratic scrutiny!”

Anti-protocol campaigner Jamie Bryson said: “We were promised legislation to deliver ‘zero checks and zero customs paperwork’, instead what we have got is enabling legislation – none of which alters one iota of the Irish Sea border obligations applying due to section 7A - which simply transfers complete power over implementing the Irish Sea border to the Secretary of State.

“This, from the DUP’s perspective, is a trick to try and take their hands off Irish Sea border implementation. But for those in the DUP who said devolved Government was necessary to try and exercise control over the Irish Sea border, that argument is now unsustainable because as Regulation 6 (2) makes clear, the Executive safeguards for significant and controversial decisions are disapplied in regards Irish Sea border implementation.

“There are huge questions for Jeffrey Donaldson, this legislation is a world away from what he promised. There is not one word of an obligation to reduce checks and customs paperwork to zero, in fact this legislation is all about delivering the implementation of the Irish Sea border, but in a way which allows the DUP to claim they don’t have their hands on it.