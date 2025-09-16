Stormont's new standards watchdog quits after one week

Former PSNI man Mark McEwan has left Stormont after one week to take a position with Surrey Police. Photo: Surrey Police

Stormont’s new watchdog has resigned just a week after his appointment was formally approved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan was selected as the new Commissioner for Standards at the Northern Ireland Assembly.

He was to follow ex-commissioner Melissa McCullough, who recently left the role after five years in post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stormont speaker Edwin Poots stated the Assembly had last week approved the appointment of Mr McEwan.

However, he said the former PSNI officer has since been appointed as deputy chief constable of the Surrey Constabulary, and has therefore stepped down as commissioner of standards with immediate effect as he prepares for his new role.

In a letter to MLAs, Mr Poots said the recent recruitment competition conducted by the Assembly Commission for the appointment of the Commissioner of Standards produced a list of appointable candidates.

“The Assembly Commission will now go through the necessary processes of pre-appointment checks in the coming weeks to come back to the assembly to nominate a new Commissioner for Standards as soon as possible,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While the Assembly Commission would have preferred not to have to come back to the assembly on this matter so soon, this is a significant appointment for Mr McEwan and I therefore wish him every success in his new role.”

Announcing his appointment today (16th), Surrey Police stated the ex-PSNI officer would take up the post in England in the coming weeks.

Speaking about his appointment and imminent move to Surrey, Mr McEwan said: “I’m excited to be joining a force with a strong reputation and high calibre of officers, staff and volunteers, to deliver the best possible service to the communities of Surrey.”

The English force added he brings “extensive experience in policing, including more than 26 years serving in Police Service of Northern Ireland and the Metropolitan Police”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout his career, Mark has worked in a breadth of roles including community policing, counterterrorism, investigations, equality and diversity, crime prevention and change management, the force stated.