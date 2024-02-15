Stormont's Windsor Framework Committee meets for the first time
The committee has been hailed as an important part of democratic scrutiny mechanisms by the government and DUP.
It will be able to raise concerns about Brussels legislation on issues such as goods regulations. Politicians at the Assembly can ask the UK government to halt laws they are not comfortable with.
However, they have no input into how the laws are made.
The committee is chaired by Sinn Fein’s Philip McGuigan and the deputy chair is the DUP’s David Brooks.
The UUP’s Steve Aiken; Alliance’s Patrick Brown and Sorcha Eastwood; DUP’s Jonathan Buckley and Joanne Bunting and Emma Sheerin and Declan Kearney from Sinn Fein are also on the body.
The TUV’s Jim Allister wanted a place on the committee – and accused the larger parties of a carve up to keep him off it.
The initial part of the meeting is in private session.
