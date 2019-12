As expected the DUP’s Jim Shannon has held onto his seat in Strangford.

The DUP man finished 7,000 votes ahead of his nearest contender – Alliance Party’s Kellie Armstrong.

Shannon polled 17,705 votes though his share of the vote saw a decrease of nearly 15% from 2017.

In that same period Armstrong has grown her vote by around the same amount.

UUP’s Philip Smith led the list of also rans with 4,023 votes.

The turnout for Strangford was 56.28%.