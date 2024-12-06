Strike by Northern Ireland's water workers planned for next week called off after Stormont pay offer
Originally due to take place on Tuesday (10th), a new pay offer from Stormont means the strike has been cancelled so union members can vote on the deal.
Industrial action had been planned as part of an ongoing wage dispute, after water workers were left out of a massive public sector pay rise agreed in the face of widespread strikes at the start of this year.
The proposed pay offer, said unions, includes a one-off payment of £1,500 plus a 5% wage boost – the same as was offered to civil servants in February after provincewide strikes.
Said Joanne McWilliams from the union Unite: “Disgracefully, it took the threat of industrial action at the heart of winter by low-paid water workers to break the ministerial log-jam holding up this money.
“As an act of good faith industrial action has been suspended to allow members to be balloted on the new offer.”