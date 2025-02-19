Struggling Sandy Row traders face even more heartache as massive £4m rebuild planned for entire street after Boyne Bridge demolition finishes

Sandy Row’s struggling traders face even more months of disruption once their current Boyne Bridge woes are finally over, as a £4m reconstruction of the entire street is due to kick off.

Translink is knocking down the historic bridge as part of work connected to Belfast’s new Grand Central Station, and shut down a main route into and out of Sandy Row to do it – decimating trade.

With takings down as much as 40% and the road closure set to last for most of the rest of this year, area businesses are worried that they won’t see 2026.

But now it turns out that Stormont’s Department for Communities (DfC) is due to begin a £4m facelift of Sandy Row once Translink have packed up and gone.

The DfC is to run a “public realm” revamp, which means putting in new footpaths and planting trees as well as adding in new street furniture such as lights and seats.

But public realm schemes are usually disruptive, and involve sealing off sections of road or pavement at a time to carry out the rebuilding work.

The DfC project is to cover the entirety of Sandy Row, from the new Grand Central Station to its junction with Lisburn Road.

It’ll also run down Grosvenor Road from Grand Central to its junction with Falls Road.

Priced at a total of £4m, a DfC spokesperson told the News Letter: “It is estimated the works will take place on a phased basis following the completion of Translink’s public realm works [around the new train station].”

The area has been in need of an overhaul for years and the project would normally have been welcomed by local people, but it coming on top of almost a year of serious trouble for traders could make reconstruction a different story.

For community activist Billy Dickson, difficulties from the public realm revamp are inevitable.

“It stands to reason; any work on this scale will cause disruption,” he said.

“That’s not to say it won’t be welcome; we all know Sandy Row needs work, and needs investment.

“But traders need people walking past and heading into their shops, that’s the only thing that will keep them going. Will new footpaths do that?”

Belfast councillor Tracy Kelly suggested any work would be comparatively minor compared to current problems stemming from Boyne Bridge, and felt that the disruption would be worth it in the long run.

“Yes, there may be a little hassle, but it’ll only affect a small number of shops at any one time,” she said.

“This is going to be similar to a recent project in which new footpaths were built on Donegall Road.

“Sandy Row is in dire need of regeneration and this is an important part of it. In the long term, the public realm scheme will be more than worth it.”

The news comes as the DfC confirmed that its “revitalisation scheme” for area traders could begin as soon as next month, and has been budgeted at £200,000.

The revitalisation scheme will comprise grants that could be used to do up shop fronts, “carry out additional cleansing”, or market the area as a shopping destination.