Sunday morning shopping for Belfast thrown out after Sinn Fein U-turn - but idea will return, and could turn capital city into official holiday resort

Plans to allow Sunday morning shopping in Belfast this summer have been dropped after Sinn Fein U-turned on the idea.

But the scheme’s likely to come back next year – and could involve turning either the city centre or the whole of Belfast into an official holiday resort.

A pilot scheme approved by Belfast City Council earlier this year was to see large chain stores in the city centre permitted to have extended opening hours on Sundays in a bid to boost trading, which was in part aimed at tourists.

When concrete plans for running the experiment came up at a committee meeting this morning (20th), however, they were thrown out after Sinn Fein flipped its vote to oppose the pilot.

The idea had never been universally popular, with the DUP, SDLP and Greens arguing it would be bad for staff and suggesting street fairs, public arts events or car-free days would be better ways to get people in on a Sunday. The Sinn Fein U-turn left only Alliance backing the scheme, and it was defeated by 15 votes against to just three in favour.

The U-turning party’s leader on the city authority, Ciaran Beattie, insisted its position on Sunday trading hadn’t changed, but it was now voting against as promises that shop worker unions would be spoken to weren’t followed through.

An official replied that wasn’t the case; although time restraints meant the council hadn’t been able to do anything extensive, she said, unions were engaged over the pilot.

Moves allowing stores to open for extended hours on Sundays will likely return next year, however.

Shoppers pack out Primark in Belfast city centre. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Longer Sunday shopping was supported by tourist authorities, who said it would make Belfast more competitive and be better for tourists arriving on cruise ships who are surprised by current opening times.

But it was opposed by Retail NI, who submitted evidence from a 2012 experiment with longer hours in which only one in 20 businesses were busy, while around one-third were almost empty. The body also argued it would be worse for shop workers, an idea echoed by Green councillor Bryan Smith who told this morning’s committee: “We’re asking the most from people being paid the least.”

He added the move could mean “smaller shops taking a hammering” to benefit large chains.

The pilot scheme was initially to see Belfast Council turn a blind eye to Sunday trading legislation in the city centre. That went down like a lead balloon with Stormont, and officials pivoted to temporarily declaring the centre an official holiday resort – automatically extending permitted opening hours.

If the scheme had been approved this morning, the heart of Belfast would have become a resort from mid-August to the end of September, a timeframe that led Sinn Fein to brand the pilot “rushed”.

Officials are going to have further talks with tourism and retail bodies as well as unions, and will likely bring the resort idea back in time for next summer.