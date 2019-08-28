Swann: Proroguing of Parliament is an abuse of process

The proroguing of Parliament “risks undermining public confidence” in Westminster, Ulster Unionist leader Robin Swann has said.

Boris Johnson is expected to seek an extended suspension of Parliament ahead of the Queen’s Speech on October 14 in a move which could hamper efforts by MPs to block a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Swann described the move as an “abuse of process” and said it would only led to more division.

“If we want Parliament to pass an agreement with the EU before the 31st October, this isn’t the way to go about it,” the North Antrim MLA added.

“We need to see an end to the plotting from both sides in Westminster and that replaced by politicians focused on getting a deal so that the United Kingdom leaves the EU in an orderly fashion. Otherwise the people of Northern Ireland will be caught in the middle.

“The incendiary language being used by some politicians across these islands needs to cease. We should all work towards getting a consensus on a withdrawal agreement. If anything, it is the backstop which provides the greatest threat to the Belfast Agreement.”