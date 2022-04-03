Tackling cost of living crisis more important than border poll: DUP leader

The DUP leader suggested Sinn Fein was fixating on bringing about a united Ireland when it should be focused on pressing issues affecting families in NI.

However, Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty said the region’s biggest unionist party wanted to make the election about Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol and was not interested in real delivery for people.

The claims were made ahead of significant pre-election events for the parties.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson at a pre-election event hosted by Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The DUP will today formally launch its campaign ahead of May’s Assembly poll. The party has a five-point plan, seeking to fix the health service, grow the economy, help working families’ remove the Irish Sea border, and keep NI’s schools “world class”.

Sinn Fein will hold two events today – one to unveil its line-up of election candidates, and another, a leadership meeting to discuss tackling the cost-of-living crisis and rebuilding the economy.

Last week NI consumers were hit with further price hikes from Firmus Gas and Electric Ireland.

The cost of home heating oil and fuel remain extremely high, though there are signs that prices are slowly starting to fall.

Sir Jeffrey said: “A vote for the DUP ensures we focus on fixing our NHS, tackling the cost of living crisis and replacing the protocol.

“We will be focusing on the issues that matter to all of us. Some others want only to focus on a divisive border poll.”

Donegal TD Mr Doherty told RTE that the DUP were “struggling” with progressive politics.

He said: “[This election] needs to be about the future, not parties harking back to the past, the DUP trying to use this in terms of the protocol.

“The election will be fought, the votes will be cast but, in my view, the majority of seats that will be in the next Assembly election will be ones that support the protocol, just as there is a majority there (now).”

He added: “Change is happening, more progressive politics and more future looking politics is happening in the north and the DUP are struggling to deal with that.”

Meanwhile, in order to combat the cost of living crisis, the SDLP has suggested paying every household £200 and with additional £100 to low income families.

Leader Colum Eastwood MP said it could be made possible by emergency legislation that would unlock the £300 million sitting in Stormont bank accounts: “It should shame the DUP that such a significant sum of money is lying dormant while people in our communities suffer the worst of this crisis.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson responded by saying that his is the only party to have put forward specific proposals for the allocation of the £300 million.

He said: “The allocation of this money is not tied to the functioning of the Executive and we want to see assistance delivered to people hit by the current cost of living crisis.”

He added: “Last month I urged party leaders at Stormont to consider a package which would help via our rates system to give a rates cut to households and fund a secondary scheme to help those who do not pay rates.

“I will work with any party that puts forward practical and achievable proposals to help, but it’s disappointing that the SDLP’s focus seems to be on attacking other parties rather than focusing on the issues that matter.”

