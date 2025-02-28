​Irish premier Micheal Martin has said he will discuss Ireland's “valuable” and “historic” relationship with the US in a meeting with Donald Trump.

Mr Martin was invited to meet with the US president at the White House to mark St Patrick’s Day.

The receipt of an invite removes doubt over the engagement which acts as an important link between the two countries.

Irish Government officials had insisted the invitation was always expected, but some doubt had arisen amid strained ties between the European Union and Mr Trump’s administration.

It has become an annual diary marking for the Irish premier to hold a bilateral meeting with the sitting US president in the Oval Office around St Patrick’s Day.

The president is also gifted a bowl of shamrock as part of the visit.

The meeting acts as the centrepiece of the Government’s major diplomatic push for Ireland’s national day holiday, with most ministers travelling to destinations across the world.

Mr Martin is also due to travel to Austin, Texas, prior to visiting the US capital.

Speaking in Dublin on Friday, Mr Martin said he would discuss the “historic” US-Irish relationship and the Irish diaspora.

The Taoiseach also said the situation in Ukraine and the ceasefire in Gaza would also be raised.

“Obviously, we will be discussing the historic relationship between Ireland and the United States, we will be marking that, which is as old as the state itself and may well be older than the state,” Mr Martin said.

He said the economic relationship between Ireland and the US was a “particularly important one”, adding: “Ireland is now the sixth largest investor in the United States, according to most recent statistics.

“We will be discussing the impact that Irish companies are having in the United States, companies like Glanbia, the Kerry Group, Ryanair, purchasing so many Boeing planes and so on, so that interdependence is a two-way relationship.

“Also then the diaspora, obviously it’s an occasion to honour the diaspora, which is particularly strong in the United States.

“Also, the situation in Ukraine. Along with our European Union colleagues, we’ve a consistent message on that, and in terms of copper-fastening the ceasefire in Gaza and getting a massive surge of humanitarian aid in.”

On the threat of tariffs being imposed on the EU, Mr Martin said: “We will give our perspective in terms of, first of all, the two-way nature of the Irish-US economic relationship, which is a very valuable one.

“I think we add value to a lot of American companies who are located in Ireland, and then our companies add value in terms of jobs and investment in the United States.

“As a small, open economy we will be making the point that tariffs, in our view, damage economies, but we’ll be there to listen.

“Obviously, the US have a perspective as a much larger economy than Ireland, and it has different economic balances with other parts of the world.”

Mr Martin said was “looking forward” to the St Patrick’s week, where ministers travel to destinations across the world with the aim of developing cultural, economic and business ties.

A spokesperson for Mr Martin said: “The Taoiseach is pleased to have received an invitation from President Trump to visit the White House to celebrate St Patrick’s Day on March 12.

“He is delighted to accept and looks forward to meeting the president.