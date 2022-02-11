Tenth of all new social homes in Northern Ireland use quota-style Catholic / Protestant mixing

The shared neighbourhoods which have already been built

The News Letter can reveal that roughly £150 million has so far been allocated for 59 such mixed housing projects across the Province, of which 28 are completed.

By the time all 59 are finished, they will comprise 1,733 individual homes.

The shared neighbourhoods which are under construction

The government monitors the religious, national, and ethnic make-up of these new neighbourhoods, with the idea being to make sure “no one community is in the dominance of more than 70%” according to the Department for Communities (which is basically running the scheme).

For example, if a new 100-home estate was being built, it would have to have no more than 70 Protestant households in it.

Or to put it another way, at least 30% of households would have to be non-Protestant.

Naturally, it applies vice-versa for Catholics.

Anti-Protestant graffiti at Felden

When it first started in 2008, the scheme came under the rubric of “Together: Building a United Community (T:BUC)”.

These days the scheme is called “Housing for All” (although confusingly, it is also often referred to as the “Shared Neighbourhood Programme” or the “Shared Housing Programme”).

A MAJOR PROJECT, ATTRACTING LITTLE NOTICE:

In short, it is the Stormont government’s effort at physically de-segregating housing in Northern Ireland – though for such a significant project, it has attracted relatively little attention.

Ever since 2008, the number of cross-community housing developments has been quietly growing year on year.

Now the News Letter has taken a look at some of the hard numbers behind the project.

Each new housing estate is developed by non-profit bodies called housing associations, like Clanmil or Radius.

The government subsidises these via the Housing Association Grant (HAG), which normally pays for about 50% of the build costs of wach development, with the rest of the money being borrowed privately by the housing association.

A Good Relations Support grant is also available from Executive funds.

In all, the Department for Communities has told the News Letter that the government intends to construct 1,900 social homes of all kinds every year – of which 200 will be in shared schemes (roughly 11%).

The department has told the News Letter it “does not anticipate increasing this target”, although there is appetite among some parties for doing so.

‘THIS SHOULD BE THE NORM SAYS ALLIANCE’:

Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong told the News Letter: “Unfortunately, shared housing developments where people live together and are not separated by religion, age, cultural views or other matters continue to be restricted to a few planned developments instead of being the norm for all new housing.

“The next Programme for Government needs to take forward specific actions to ensure more housing areas are shared and inclusive for all.”

Noting that there have been attempts at intimidation at some shared housing developments (see the sidebar), she added: “Alliance condemns all sectarian attacks or attempts to raise tensions by other methods at these locations and everywhere else.”

Meanwhile UUP MLA Andy Allen said: “The Ulster Unionist Party wants to build a shared future and supports the principle that people should be able to choose to live where ever they want.

“The past 20 or 30 years has seen an increase in people working and socialising together and the next logical step is to see a reduction in segregated housing.

“Where people wish to live in mixed communities as part of shared neighbourhoods they should be facilitated in doing so.

“This is the 21st century and it is high time barriers are broken down as far as possible so that we can build a cohesive community as we move forward.”

The DUP, Sinn Fein, and the SDLP were repeatedly asked to comment too.

The latter two said nothing, whilst the DUP indicated it would issue a statement, and then didn’t.

However back in 2018, when the News Letter last took a serious look into housing segregation, former DUP housing minister Nelson McCausland told the paper: “We’re dealing here with social housing.

“The fact is that private housing is very often as much single-identity as social housing.

“For many people therefore it is clearly a matter of choice that they prefer to live in a single identity community.

“There are people who will want this, there are others who may not, and we have to allow for that.”

However, developing these shared housing schemes “gives people an option”.

BID TO INTIMIDATE PROTESTANTS OUT HAS FAILED:

One of the better-known shared housing developments is Felden, on the border between Newtownabbey and north Belfast.

It is surrounded by the republican Longlands and Bawnmore niehgbourhoods, and as soon as construction began, so did the intimidation.

Graffiti appeared stating there must be “no Prods in Felden”, that “orange scum” would not welcome, and bearing the letters KAH (kill all huns).

The entrance to the development is regularly arrayed with tricolours at Easter, and in 2021 an INLA funeral was staged in the middle of the development.

Similarly, 2017 saw attempts by loyalists to intimidate Catholics out of the Global Crescent area in east Belfast, with paramilitary flags erected and threats issued to householders.

Nevertheless, both still meets the criteria of being a shared neighbourhood, with the 70% / 30% minimum quota being met.

