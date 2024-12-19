'The madness continues': MLA hits out as roads bosses used predictions from nine months ago to assess Belfast gridlock, after Boyne Bridge traffic jams started clogging city

“The madness continues – the more we find out, the more questions there are.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So says the DUP’s Edwin Poots, in the wake of the News Letter’s revelation that roads bosses appear to have used months-old predictions when examining gridlock stemming from the Boyne Bridge closure, instead of looking at what was actually happening on Belfast’s clogged streets.

Shortly after Durham Street and the bridge were shut off and the city centre was plunged into chaos, officials from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) heavily criticised plans connected to the closure citing issues with traffic management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officials now say they’ve checked and describe the plans as “robust” and acceptable” – but rather than look at what was actually going on in the real world in October, November and December, they appear to have retreated to projections created in February and analysed those instead.

Durham Street, which includes the bridge, has been closed since October to facilitate the demolition. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

That’s outraged South Belfast MLA Edwin Poots, who says using a modelling document that’s nine months old to justify flipping the DfI’s position on an issue hitting tens of thousands of people every day is “shocking”.

“It is clear for all to see the disruption and gridlock on our streets,” he says.

“You don’t need to rely on an old document when all you have to do is look out the window, turn on the radio or read the papers and see the impact this decision has had on our businesses, road users and members of the public.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making matters worse, many predictions in the February model have not been borne out on the streets of Belfast.

Belfast's Boyne Bridge in 2016. Picture: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker

It forecasts that most of the city centre’s main routes should see only a minimal impact from shutting Durham Street for up to a year, with only Donegall Street listed as likely to suffer a major impact.

It also predicts that Grosvenor Road will see a large increase in pedestrian footfall, which is used as partial justification for closing a left-turn onto that road from Great Victoria Street.

Yet over the past two months Grosvenor Road businesses have complained that footfall has fallen off a cliff, to the point that they fear for their survival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Poots argues that the model is at best questionable, given the visibly different real-world impact of closing Durham Street, and wants to know why the DfI turned to old predictions instead of analysing what was actually happening to Belfast.

MLA Edwin Poots says he's shock by roads bosses relying on old predictions instead of looking at real world impacts.

“On October 17, with work already under way, the DfI clearly stated [the plan] in its present form was unacceptable,” he said.

"It is outrageous to then employ a traffic modelling document done in February, long before the Durham Street work had commenced, and use it to justify changing positions to declare it acceptable.

“Given the disruption on our roads, it is clear this report is seriously flawed and certainly not robust. Further questions remain for the DfI."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The department was contacted and offered the chance to respond to the MLA’s comments.

A rally calling for Boyne Bridge to reopen at the start of November. Picture: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

It has repeatedly dodged the News Letter’s questions about the issue this week, however, to the point that officials won’t even confirm whether they used February’s modelling.