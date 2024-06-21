Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Royal College of Nursing needs to “find its voice” on the failure of its former boss Pat Cullen to condemn IRA terrorist atrocities, and the fact that it hasn’t done so until now is “scandalous”, the TUV leader has said.

Meanwhile victims campaigner Kenny Donaldson has accused the Sinn Fein candidate of supporting a “warped ideological narrative” – adding that no grievance, whether real or perceived, ever “justified the murder of one neighbour by another”.

It comes as the RCN has failed to answer questions from the News Letter and other media outlets in recent days, after its former general secretary did not condemn IRA terror attacks when asked to do so in a BBC interview this week.

UUP candidate Diana Armstrong challenged Pat Cullen in a live debate between the pair on her views on the IRA bombings of Enniskillen and Omagh, saying “I’d like to hear condemnation of those atrocities”. Ms Cullen said “Let’s not go back there. Let's move forward and bring prosperity and hope to the people”.

First Minister Michelle O'Neill, former RCN General Secretary and Sinn Fein's candidate for Fermanagh and South Tyrone Pat Cullen and Sinn Fein's President Mary Lou McDonald at the party's Westminster candidates launch. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Jim Allister told the News Letter: “The only thing more shocking that Ms Cullen’s failure to condemn the murder of health care professionals is the failure of the RCN to distance itself from her remarks.

“It is a scandalous state of affairs when a body which supposedly advocates on behalf of the nursing profession cannot bring itself to say in the strongest possible terms that blowing up nurses is unacceptable.

“Unless and until the RCN finds its voice on this matter its status as an impartial and respected voice for our most respected profession will be tarnished.”

The News Letter asked the RCN on Wednesday morning if it would like to make its position on Ms Cullen's views clear. It did not respond. It was given an opportunity to respond to Jim Allister’s comments, to which it also did not respond.

Kenny Donaldson, SEFF's Director stated: "There is no ambiguity at this point, Pat Cullen has firmly nailed her colours to the mast of Provisional Sinn Fein. She promotes the same retrospective justification of terrorism as other colleagues, including the First Minister 'For All'.

“Nursing and medical staff the length and breadth of Northern Ireland and beyond are being told by their former leader - (The RCN General Secretary and Chief Executive) that there was 'No Alternative' to the horrors they were faced with, no alternative to dismembered bodies of men, woman and children from across our community and no alternative to the psychologically torture experienced by so many across Society.

“At the heart of being a nurse, is there not an implicit understanding that you support the preservation of life? To support the warped ideological narrative that stealing away lives and destroying others was inevitable, was necessary, was justifiable pre The Belfast Agreement is beyond contempt.

“Irrespective of any grievance held (whether real or perceived) never justified the murder of one neighbour by another, this is the ultimate truth of the squalid violence that we have been engulfed by in this and which permeated beyond our borders”.

“Innocent victims and survivors of Provisional IRA terrorism, but also who have been impacted by other violence are aghast by the position Pat Cullen is wedded to”.

Ms Cullen has come in for criticism from across the political spectrum.

DUP peer Lord Dodds posted on X saying: “This is truly obscene stuff. When Sinn Fein or this person next lectures you on human rights or justice remember their stance on murder”.

In December 1996 Lord Dodds, then a Belfast city councillor, and wife Diane were waiting to speak with a surgeon at the RVH about their ill son when two IRA gunmen approached the waiting room. An officer guarding Mr Dodds was shot in the attack.

Alliance candidate Eddie Roofe told the News Letter that “All terrorism must be condemned and it is disappointing the Sinn Féin candidate can't do similar, particularly when it is relating to atrocities other Sinn Féin representatives have already said are wrong”.