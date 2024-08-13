DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley says the UK's immigration policy can't be "held hostage" by the Republic of Ireland. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye : General election 2024

The United Kingdom and Ireland need to have conversations about long term immigration policies – but the UK can’t be “held hostage” by the Republic’s approach, the DUP’s Jonathan Buckley says.

He was speaking in the wake of last weeks violence over immigration which he branded “illegal, reckless and counterproductive” – saying that while immigration deserves proper scrutiny, political debate and policy changes, it should never result in racist street attacks such as those witnessed in Belfast.

Speaking to the News Letter, the Upper Bann MLA said: “The UK and Ireland need to have very sensible conversations about long term immigration policies. Anybody of a nationalist or republican view that does not think that it is an issue for their voters are greatly mistaken.

“And likewise, those unionist politicians across the UK that don’t think that this [immigration] is a huge issue, again, has their head buried in the sand.

“Long term uncontrolled immigration policies are having considerable impact right across the western world, but particularly if we look at the British Isles, the UK and Ireland, there is a lot of unrest from every day citizens that are concerned about its impact.

“Whether that be on housing costs, whether its on other issues such as schooling or council services. You can be a compassionate, considerate nation – and support legal, controlled, managed immigration.

“And in the same instance have a mature conversation about controlled immigration. That’s inevitably where this country needs to get to. To ignore it is beyond the pale given the circumstances that we face”.

Asked whether an immigration policy for the British Isles can work without and agreed policy between the UK and Ireland, the Upper Bann MLA said: “I don’t want the UK being held hostage to what the Republic of Ireland do or don’t do.